Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted in Beaumont, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Beaumont Police Department said they are searching for 2-year-old Braylon Harris. Harris was last seen at 11 a..m Aug. 16 on the 1900 block of College Street in Beaumont, Texas.

The toddler is described as a Black male standing 2 feet and 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Harris weighs about 36 pounds — he was last seen wearing his hair in short braids.

Police believe he's in the custody of Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29. Randall is described as a Black woman, 5 foot and 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a gray SUV, however the license plate number is not known.

If you have any information, call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 880-3865.