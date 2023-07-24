Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Clarksville teen

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Clarksville teen who police believe may be in "grave or immediate danger."

The Red River County Sheriff's Office is searching for Erika Anderson, who has been since July 23, 2023.

According to officials, she was last seen walking on foot at 3:30 a.m. on July 23 in the 11000 block of 82 W in Brookston, Texas.

Deputies describe Erika Anderson as a 15-year-old white female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 115 lbs. Anderson has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

She may also identify as Erika McCarver. Authorities believe Anderson may be in Watauga, Texas, along with 22-year-old suspect Jonathan Ramirez.

The suspect is driving a green and beige 2009 Toyota Camry bearing Texas license plate number RWW6625.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Red River County Sheriff's Office at 903-427-3838.