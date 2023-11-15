Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar

WILMER, TX — The Wilmer Police Department are searching for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who officials believe to be in "grave or immediate danger."

Police are also looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, a 38-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5' 07" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with black hair and black eyes in connection with the abduction.

The suspect is driving a tan, 2007, Chevrolet, Tahoe bearing TX license plate number KVZ1194. The suspect was last seen in Wilmer, TX.

According to Wimer police, Ian Aguilar was last seen on the 20 block of Oakdale Street Wilmer, TX around 7:30 a.m. on Nov 14, 2023.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Aguilar was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, so if you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

