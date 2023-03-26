Amber Alert for missing Everman boy upgraded to an endangered missing alert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is an update to the 6-year-old boy abducted southeast of Fort Worth. .

An Amber Alert was issued for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Saturday morning and has since been upgraded to an endangered missing alert.

According to a press conference Sunday morning, Alvarez has physical and developmental disabilities.

Police said that Alvarez was last seen in Everman, Texas and that he hadn't been seen since November 2022. Police initially thought he was with his mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez Singh.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.