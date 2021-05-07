Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amazon set to announce new local distribution center

Unincorporated area near Robstown chosen for site
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Richard Drew/AP
Amazon is set to announce plans for a new distribution center in unincorporated Robstown that would bring at least 100 new jobs to the Coastal Bend.
Amazon logo
Posted at 10:26 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 11:26:52-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Details of a new Amazon distribution facility that will bring about 100 new jobs to Nueces County will be announced at a press conference later today.

We'll have a live stream of the press conference here when it begins.

Iain Vasey, president and CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, confirmed that the 140,000-square foot facility is set to open during the fall of 2021. It will host what is called a "last mile" distribution center under Amazon's delivery service known as Amazon Logisitics.

The facility will be built in unincorporated Nueces County and have a Robstown zip code. It will be in close proximity to the Interstate 69 and Highway 44 crossroads and located near the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The company provides a minimum starting wage for workers of $15 an hour and offers benefits.

It has created several similar facilities across the state but has not brought a similar one to the Coastal Bend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education