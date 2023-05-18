Altuve heads back to Houston after his rehab appearance at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Houston Astros star player, José Altuve, is heading back to Houston after a rehab appearance at Whataburger Field on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Corpus Christi Hooks Media Relations & Broadcasting Michael Coffin confirmed with KRIS 6 NEWS that the Astros' second baseman is no longer in the Coastal Bend. The two-time World Series champion will work out in Houston today, according to Astros' Manager Dusty Baker.

Altuve played two games on assignment with the Hooks, going 1-for-9 at the plate. Last week he started three rehab games at Triple-A Sugar Land, two at second base and one at designated hitter, and he went 1-for-13.

"He hasn't had a bunch of hits, but he feels good," Baker said. "He knows his timing is off a little bit, so he wants to be wide open when he gets here and have everything be back to normal."

Altuve had not played since March when he fractured his right thumb at the World Baseball Classic. He was cleared for baseball-related drills on May 2, just six weeks after surgery on March 22.