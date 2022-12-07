Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aloha from Hawaii: two Ingleside cheerleaders chosen to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Stream the live ceremony online
Two Ingleside High School cheerleaders are in Hawaii. They were chosen to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.
ingleside in hawaii
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 07:32:41-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Coastal Bend cheerleaders are in Hawaii. They are Ingleside High School seniors Elianna Rodiguez and Brooklynn Deckert, and the two were chosen for the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

Rodriguez and Deckert were nominated by their coach, then had to try out in front of the Universal Cheerleading Association judges to be chosen. The girls say they feel blessed to have been selected.

The parade is Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Waikiki, Hawaii. The ceremony can be streamed at 10 p.m. CT online.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Special Section