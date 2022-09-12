Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alligator found in Southside back yard

AlligatorMeadowVale01
Contributed photo
AlligatorMeadowVale01
AlligatorMeadowVale02
Posted at 1:46 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:46:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A homeowner on the south side was alerted Monday morning to a back yard intruder by his pet dog during his morning ritual.

The dog started barking at the corner of the yard on Meadow Vale Circle, but it was no ordinary bark so Joe Carrizales, the homeowner, went to investigate.

Before he knew what was happening he heard a hiss, looked down and saw a 2-foot alligator at his feet.

Carrizales has no idea how the alligator got there but he called 9-1-1 to report the wild animal.

A laundry hamper secured the beast while waiting for help.

Texas Game Wardens were called in and took the alligator away.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend