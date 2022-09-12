Alligator found in Southside back yard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A homeowner on the south side was alerted Monday morning to a back yard intruder by his pet dog during his morning ritual.

The dog started barking at the corner of the yard on Meadow Vale Circle, but it was no ordinary bark so Joe Carrizales, the homeowner, went to investigate.

Before he knew what was happening he heard a hiss, looked down and saw a 2-foot alligator at his feet.

Carrizales has no idea how the alligator got there but he called 9-1-1 to report the wild animal.

A laundry hamper secured the beast while waiting for help.

Texas Game Wardens were called in and took the alligator away.

