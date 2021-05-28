Alligator found along Padre Island National Seashore improving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An alligator that washed up along the Padre Island National Seashore is reportedly doing better after getting treatment.

The alligator washed up along the beach Tuesday.

Wildlife experts determined the alligator was dehydrated, underweight, and was in critical condition earlier this week.

He was transported to the Texas Sealife Center for medical care and rehabilitation.

After getting treatment, his medical status was upgraded to "good," according to a Facebook post from the center.

Also while getting treatment, a pair of metal tags were discovered on his legs. And and after talking to the Louisiana Department of Fish and Wildlife, it was determined the gator had been released as part of a research project in Vermilion Parish in Louisiana six weeks ago.

The alligator will remain at the Texas Sealife Center until it is healthy enough to be released.