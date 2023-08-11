Catch the Perseid meteor shower live this weekend

Everyone is in for a treat this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday night, stargazers will be able to enjoy the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. The best viewing will take place Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to Scripps News, the meteors are produced by the leftovers of the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet, which was last seen in 1992. The comet left a trail of rock and dust that burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere and can be seen from the surface.

To catch this stellar light show, it's best to see it from a remote place with limited light pollution.

This year's meteor shower will peak with 60 to 70 meteors an hour.