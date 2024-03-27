All Corpus Christi libraries to have armed security guards effective immediately

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Effective immediately, all Corpus Christi public libraries will now have armed security guards inside. Previously, only the La Retama location had armed security guards.

Edward San Miguel is a patron of McDonald's Library on Greenwood Drive. He gave his thoughts on the guards now being armed at all Corpus Christi public libraries.

"I don’t have to worry if some crazy person wants to come in with a gun or rifle. At least there is some security," San Miguel said.

Laura Garcia is the Director of Libraries who explained why the libraries pushed for this move.

"We feel that having them armed would be a deterrent," Garcia said.

Garcia also told us the reasoning isn’t linked to one specific incident but rather several incidents libraries have seen over the years.

"We had staff bitten. We’ve had staff spit on. We’ve had incidents where someone picked up a chair and threw it at our circulation desk," Garcia said.

Garcia adds that the safety of not only the staff but patrons is important.

"Our main point is we want them to feel comfortable. We want to be safe. We are hoping this will deter individuals in acting in certain ways, behaviors," Garcia said.

After the City Council's approval on Tuesday, security will operate at the same time as library hours and 15 minutes before and after closing.

According to the City Council agenda, the fiscal impact is an additional $163,694.44 that will come from 2024 fiscal year funding in the general fund.

