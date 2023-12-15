Alice juvenile accused of being involved in Monday's shooting to appear in court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The teenager accused of being linked to the murder of a 19-year-old in Alice on Monday will be in court this afternoon.

The 16-year-old is the younger brother of Matthew Garcia, who was also accused of being involved with the shooting and death of Isaiah Molina.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, the older brother has been charged with murder with his bond set to $1,000,000.

According to Ramon Gonzalez with the Jim Wells County District Attorneys Office, the younger brother is being held at a San Patricio County juvenile detention center. He is expected to be transported to the Jim Wells County Courthouse this afternoon.

The younger brother has been receiving death threats so security is being increased at the courthouse.

Officers with the Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, DPS and the Texas Rangers are at the east steps of the courthouse to provide security for when the juvenile arrives.

The courtroom where he is scheduled to appear will be closed to the public.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.