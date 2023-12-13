Noonan Elementary on lockdown while Alice PD investigates homicide

ALICE, TX — A homicide in Alice has caused a local elementary school to go into lockdown while officers with the Alice Police Department investigate.

According to Alice PD Sergeant Daniel Elizondo, a man was found dead when police arrived at a location on North Goliad and St. Joseph Street.

Alice ISD confirmed via Facebook post that Noonan Elementary School has been placed on a secure hold in the meantime.

This is a developing story and we have a crew enroute. We'll update you on the latest developments on kristv.com.