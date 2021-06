ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District is looking for a few good employees.

The school district is hosting a two-day job fair and looking to hire custodians, bus drivers, teachers, instructional aids and clerical support workers.

It will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alice High School cafeteria.

And will be held again on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.