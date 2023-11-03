Alice ISD Cross Country team makes history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice Independent School District (ISD) has made history with members of its high school boys and girls cross country teams heading to state.

Senior Isaac Wright and his team have put in a lot of work to compete in the 2023 UIL State Cross Country Championship.

"In the beginning that was the whole goal. As a sophomore I was taken there – I wasn't actually able to qualify – and it really inspired me and I wanted to go back,” Isaac Wright said.

Wright had been to the country championship meet as an individual. This year, he's got his team behind him. Similarly, Alice ISD has a long history of individual state qualifiers , but never as a team.

Wright said they're glad to be a part of their school's history.

"It takes a lot of heart, a lot of effort. Me and the guys were out there every day – mostly everyday – working hard on the track,” Wright said.

The success of the boys cross country teamis also inspiring the girls team.

Sophomore Aubrey Garcia is headed to state as an individual runner for the first time. She too hopes to lead her team to historical success in the future.

"At state, it's the whole state of Texas. Everybody that's 4A division and is the best of the best are the only ones that are there. One of our main goals, the realistic goal, that we have is to be state ranked which would be among the top 10,” Head Coach Marissa Ascosta said.

Garcia and the boys cross country team will compete on Saturday in Round Rock.

