Alice businesswoman begins work with Texas Commission of Fire Protection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday a local businesswoman took her first steps towards making a difference in the Alice community.

Amanda Friedeck was appointed to the Texas Commission of Fire Protection by Governor Greg Abbott in October. She took part in her first meeting as the newest member of the comission

"This is a state program based out of Austin, and, that works with legislatures," Friedeck said.

The TCFP's mission is to develop and enforce professional standards for all paid firefighters in the State.

"We're excited that we have representation from our city – a member of our community that's going to serve on this commission," Alice Fire Department Chief Patrick Thomas said.

The Alice Fire Chief said having Amanda Friedeck representing Alice is a good thing for firefighters across the state. More importantly, he believes she'll be fair in her representation.

"My voice will be one of the 13 voices that will be representing – not only Jim Wells County, and South Texas, but also the whole state," Friedeck said.

Friedeck's first assignment of her six-year term was to meet with fire chiefs from Jim Wells and Duval Counties.

"Anything that's being considered, as far as, changes towards our certification requirements or continued education requirements. It gives us somebody from our community that we're able to speak to. If we have concerns or issues that need to be heard at that level," Thomas said.

Friedeck said she is excited to be a voice for firefighters who put their lives on the line.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.