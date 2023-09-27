Alice breaking ground on Brackish Water Treatment Plant

ALICE, Texas — On Wednesday morning, the city of Alice held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first Brackish Water Treatment Plant in the state of Texas.

This treatment plant will provide the City of Alice with a self-sufficient and drought-proof water supply for a more resilience and more water independence. The reverse-osmosis treatment plant will desalinate and treat the brackish water before making its way to homes around the City of Alice.

Alice City Manager Michael Esparaza said the plant is expected to be complete by 2024 and will deliver 2.7 million gallons of raw water a day to residents.

The treatment plant will be located at 1151 Commerce Rd. in Alice.

This historic milestone as the first public-private partnership project, since Alice partnered with Seven Seas Water Group.

This partnership is a model for cities across Texas. Representatives of Seven Seas Water Group said there are similar projects ready to happen.

City leaders had been searching for an alternative source of water since 2011. A decade later the city is partnering for the future.