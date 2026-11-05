Aideé Hernandez, elected Nueces County judge, outlines priorities for incoming administration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aideé Hernandez will become the next Nueces County judge after defeating incumbent Connie Scott, who was seeking reelection.

Hernandez received 49,195 votes, compared with 48,822 for Scott.

Following her victory in Tuesday’s election, Hernandez is preparing to take office Jan. 1, 2027, with economic growth, attracting new investment and supporting changes to the minimum wage among her top priorities.

During an interview, Hernandez discussed her professional background and the initiatives she hopes to pursue once she takes the helm of Nueces County government.

Originally from Tampico, Mexico, Hernandez came to the United States in 2010 and later became a U.S. citizen. She studied accounting in Mexico and later earned master’s degrees in business and accounting from Texas A&M.

Her experience in local government includes 10 years working for Nueces County, where she served in the auditing department and worked with commissioners during the administrations of County Judges Samuel Neal, Barbara Canales and Connie Scott.

Economic growth and investment

Hernandez said one of her main goals will be to capitalize on the county’s infrastructure and strategic location to attract new investment and create economic opportunities.

She highlighted the Port of Corpus Christi and the region’s proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border as advantages that could help drive further development.

While acknowledging the work of previous administrations, Hernandez said there are still opportunities to improve infrastructure and make better use of public resources.

Minimum wage and data centers

Another priority for Hernandez will be participating in policy discussions during the 2027 Texas legislative session, particularly those involving the minimum wage.

Hernandez expressed concern about the $7.25-per-hour federal minimum wage, which has remained unchanged since 2009.

The judge-elect said she is interested in traveling to Austin and working with different groups to support proposals aimed at improving workers’ wages.

She also cited the need for regulations surrounding data centers as an issue she hopes to address during her administration.

Preparing to take office

Hernandez said her previous experience in county government gives her firsthand knowledge of its operations and the needs facing the administration.

The judge-elect said her goal is to work for the community while encouraging greater investment of county resources.

Hernandez will officially take office Jan. 1, 2027.

Outgoing County Judge Connie Scott

Connie Scott has served as Nueces County judge since January 2023.

After the results were announced, Scott thanked those who supported her reelection campaign and said serving the community had been “a true honor and privilege.”

Scott also congratulated Hernandez and said her administration would work with the judge-elect to ensure an orderly transition.

“I wish Aidee Hernandez the very best as she prepares to take office as Nueces County Judge,” Scott wrote, adding that she is committed to ensuring an “open, respectful and seamless transition.”

KRIS 6 reached out to Scott directly for additional comment but had not received a response.

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