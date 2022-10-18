AG in the classroom returns after two year hiatus

SINTON, Texas — A long-time tradition for students in San Patricio and Aransas County made a big return after a two year hiatus.

Ag in the Classroom returned to the Sinton Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

4th grade students from across the area learn all about agriculture and how it touches their every day lives.

"It's fun for me to get out and it's always fun to meet new people and learn about your cultural and how crops are made because some people don't know what cheese and milk comes from," said 4th grader Lakelyn Bradley.

There was much more excitement this year from the kids.

Organizers had put the event on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My dad is an AG teacher and I really like this kind of stuff," said 4th grader Javier Leal. "We show animals at our house and I really wanted to come to this field trip today."

More than 1,000 students from across the area are expected to take part in the two-day event, which ends on Wednesday.