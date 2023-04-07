'After Hour Kid Power' summer camp registration now open

What used to be known as the Latchkey program is now the “After Hour Kid Power“ summer camp, and the interest list sign up opened on April 3.

“Back then it was called Latchkey, so I think the longevity and the time that we’ve had and the time we put into it, it has gone through many generations. I’m very excited about it. We’re also a listened program,” Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd said.

Kids who attend can look forward to socializing with old and new friends at the camps. There will be activities like arts and crafts, guest speakers, field trips and games.

The curriculum is made for children to develop character and learn valuable life skills while discovering new interests.

“It gets them out of their house and gives them something to do in the summer time. It also allows them to be physically active and get away from the video games from time to time,” Dodd said.

The summer camp not only benefits the kids, but parents and the community’s s well. Many parents don’t have summer’s off like their kids, which is why a summer camp like the “After Hour Kid Power” is an option.

“Parents can know that their kids are going to a safe spot and being monitored and supervised. In reality, our community benefits greatly when you have kids that are being productive and being excited about learning new things,” Dodd said.

Registration will be ongoing throughout the summer as space permits and remain open until full.

There are four campsites available for children:



Kolda Elementary (3730 Road Field Road)

Club Estates Elementary (5222 Merganser Drive)

Calk Wilson Elementary (3925 Fort Worth Street)

Calallen Mage Elementary (4201 Calallen Drive)

Children capacity at Kolda is 180, and both Club Estates and Calk Wilson are 160. As of April 7, half of the spots are filled.

The camp will run from June 12 through July 21 and will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 A.M. to 6 P.M for ages 5-13.

Kids will be divided by age groups within each location.

Parents can decide what camp site is convenient to take their child. The Calallen Independent School District site charges $89 a week per child and the Corpus Christi ISD locations charges $99 a week per child.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is looking for employees to help with the summer camp, Dodd said.

Their summer job fair will take place on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gym located at 3202 Cabanas Parkway.

They will have on-the-spot interviews to speed up the hiring process.

Positions available include “After Hour Kid Power” camp staff, pool lifeguards, gulf beaches lifeguards, youth recreation program staff, park technician I and II (full-time) and more.

If interested, call (361) 826-3460 for more information or click here.

According to the program flyer, residents can sign up here to be added to the interest list for the school of your choice for the summer camp. For more information, email afterhourkidpower@cctexas.com, visit the website here, send a text to AHKP to 74121 or call (361) 826-3499.