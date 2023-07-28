Affordable senior living apartments continue to experience construction delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last July, construction began for the Avanti Legacy Bayside Aprartments, a senior living facility.

However, it is still not complete causing frustration for those expecting for the living area to be ready.

We spoke to one person whose elderly mother is on the list to move into these apartments and he said they wish to stay anonymous to avoid future complications.

He said the situation is frustrating since their initial move in date was in April, when they first got approved. But the date has continuously been pushed back.

“She's getting frustrated and she has talked about finding another place,” he said. “It has been difficult. We went through the steps of actually packing her up. She is living with boxes packed up in her home right now all over her living room and closet."

The reason that they have not found another place for her yet is because this complex was the most affordable. She is living on a fixed income and her husband is currently in a nursing home.

Because of the setbacks, she has had to pay prorated rent.

"I mean her rent went up another $300 while she is waiting, and that is going on three months now," He said.

Henry Flores, president of Madhouse Development Services said the construction management company in charge of this project said the set backs are something that is out of their hands.

“We can't get a electrical inspection without these doors covering the mirror boxes, and they should. It's a danger not to have those doors right and we can't find doors, so we have to back order and we are still waiting for those doors to be able to turn on the power to be able to finish the deal,” Flores said.

Flores said there are certain supplies, such as electrical doors and certain other supplies that ship from China for the construction to be complete.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a limit from these types of supplies being shipped into the U.S.

“I can't begin to tell how frustrated I am that we can't complete these on a timely basis, but if you do not have the supplies, you do not have transformers, then there is nothing you can do except wait for those transformers,” Flores said.

The person who we spoke with said he's upset the apartment complex didn't workout for his mom.

“We'll get started on apartment hunting right away,” he said.

For now, crews are waiting for the necessary equipment they need so construction can start back up again and the hope is to have the project complete by the end of this year.

