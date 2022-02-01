AEP Texas prepping for extreme cold weather

Due to impending extreme cold weather, AEP Texas is sharing how they plan to prepare for the forcasted temperatures later in the week.

According to a release from AEP Texas, ERCOT has issued a watch for an Extreme Cold Weather System approaching on the evening of Feb. 2, and continuing through Feb. 6.

The release states, as temperatures are forcasted to be below freezing with possible icy conditions in the ERCOT region, there are some preparations to be made both by AEP Texas, and its customers.

AEP Texas said they are proceeding with the following preparations in anticipation of possible outages:

They are closely monitoring the weather as it develops. "Our districts are on alert, and AEP Texas crews are on standby to restore local transmission and distribution outages."



Business partners will be available to supplement work force needs.



Storerooms are working to make sure replacement equipment is available.



Several current projects are postponed and identifying equipment that can be placed back into service, as well.



"We are identifying equipment that is out of service for maintenance that can be placed back into service."

AEP Texas has also noted preparations customers can also take:

Consider any downed power lines to be energized and dangerous. Please stay away from the area and report the hazard by calling 1- 866-223-8508.