AEP Texas gearing up for temporary road closures along State Highway 44

Posted at 4:17 PM, Nov 30, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas will temporarily close road crossings on State Highway 44 so crews can replace wires along a power line route in the area.

Crews will begin pulling wires on Saturday, December 3, and plan to work between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in 15-minute increments to reduce inconveniences for motorists as much as possible.

The temporary road closures will occur on State Highway 44 near McKinzie Road and FM 2292.

"Drivers could expect construction signage and flaggers near the worksite, where crews will use utility trucks and other heavy equipment to position and replace the wires," said officials.

According to AEP, this project will support electric transmission improvements and will ensure reliable power for customers in the area.

