AEP: Temporary road closure near Gregory to replace wires on power line

AEP Texas says crews will be closing the intersection of FM 2986 and CR 78 near Gregory to replace power line wires nearby.

This announcement comes after AEP's corporate communications representative Omar Lopez told KRIS 6 News that downed power lines, repair work and strong winds were to blame for recent Gregory power issues.

AEP says "this work supports electric transmission improvements in the area and ensures safe, reliable power for area customers."

The road will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 17 until Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Drivers are asked to pay attention to the construction signs and flags near the work site. There will also be large utility trucks on site.

Plan to use alternate routes to access U.S. 181.