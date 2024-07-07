AEP Ohio crews preparing to head south to provide help ahead of Beryl's landfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Work crews from American Electric Power (AEP) Ohio are gearing up to help out customers in Texas ahead of Hurricane Beryl.

"Corpus Christi, we’re on our way! With Beryl’s path expected to bring extensive power outages to AEP Texas’ service territory, more than 120 of our lineworkers and support team from across the state left early this morning for the two-day road trip as they move into place to aid in restoration efforts," said AEP officials in a social media post.

AEP says they are proud of their field personnel, who are always willing to help others in times of need.

"Prayers for all those in the path of the storm. Drive safe, crews," added officials.

A Hurricane Warning and a Tropical Storm Warning continue to be in effect along much of the Texas coast and inland. Winds are expected to increase as Beryl approaches the coast tonight.

Experts say wind may cause power lines to swing together, resulting in a fault or short circuit interrupting service.

Strong wind can blow tree limbs or entire trees into power lines, causing them to fall to the ground. Severe winds can even break power lines and utility poles, bringing down extensive portions of the infrastructure that delivers power.

If you experience a power outage, you may check the status by going to AEP Texas' website here.