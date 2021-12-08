AEP awards Boys and Girls Clubs in Texas 500K multi-year grant to fund diversity program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Electric Power Foundation has awarded 28 Boys & Girls Club organizations across the AEP Texas service territory a $500,000 multi-year Social Justice Grant for their Youth for Unity program.

The Youth for Unity program provides the children, parents and staff an overview of racial equality and inclusion. AEP says the program also teaches families "practical application skills to cultivate individuality, build cultural identity and appreciate diversity."

“This award will allow families to experience an engaging, relevant program that teaches the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion – values that are at the core of our AEP Texas company culture. We are excited to support a program such as this that promotes our belief that we are at our best when everyone is seen, heard and included,” said Judith E. Talavera, AEP Texas president and COO.

The award will ensure the Youth for Unity program will stay funded through 2026.