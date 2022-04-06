Actor Daniel Franzese visiting TAMU-K for 'Mean Girls' Movie Night

Get in loser, we're going to... TAMU-K?

Texas A&M University-Kingsville is hosting a 'Mean Girls' Movie Night with a special guest that is all too familiar with fans of the film.

Daniel Franzese, best known for his role as Mr. "Too Gay to Function" Damian Leigh, will be in attendance for the event at Jones Auditorium on April 20.

Which, of course, falls on a Wednesday, so make sure you're wearing pink. Or at least get your pink shirts back.

The first 100 students who enter the auditorium will be given a free, Javelina t-shirt and snack pack to enjoy during the movie. A student ID is required for proof.

Doors for the event will open to students at 6 p.m. before being open to the general public at 6:30 p.m.

Franzese will also be selling his own merch after the show.

Those needing more information for the event may contact Julianne Gomez at 361-592-2760.