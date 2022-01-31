Watch
Activity around NAS-CC expected as naval training exercises conducted

Naval training exercises this week happening locally
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 31, 2022
CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — You might notice a little more activity around the Naval Air Station - Corpus Christi this week as they take part in their annual force protection exercise.

From Jan. 31 through Feb. 11, NAS-CC will join Navy installations across the country in their 'Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022' exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and CNIC.

Increased traffic around the air base and delays in base access are possible, though measures have been taken to minimize disruptions outside the air station.

Residents in the area may see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

