Accident on Hwy 361 leaves one dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wreck on Padre Island this morning at about 7:55 a.m., has left a 62-year-old man dead after colliding with another vehicle near Fish Pass.

A truck was traveling north on Hwy 361 when the driver attempted to make a left turn. At the same time, a man on a motorcycle started to pass the truck on the left and ended up t-boning the truck, killing the rider.

