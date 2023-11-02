Watch Now
Accident on Hwy 361 leaves one dead

Posted at 2023-11-02T09:30:48-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 10:48:38-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wreck on Padre Island this morning at about 7:55 a.m., has left a 62-year-old man dead after colliding with another vehicle near Fish Pass.

A truck was traveling north on Hwy 361 when the driver attempted to make a left turn. At the same time, a man on a motorcycle started to pass the truck on the left and ended up t-boning the truck, killing the rider.

KRIS 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

