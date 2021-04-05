Accident closes down Yorktown road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been an accident on Yorktown and Weber. It involved two vehicles and there's currently at least one level two patient right now.

Yorktown was closed while the wreck was being worked by officials.

It was a two vehicle accident involving a Jeep and another SUV.

The Jeep was turning onto Yorktown and caused the wreck. 50-year-old male was in the SUV, and has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. They have been cited for the accident and arrested for DWI. The female passenger in the Jeep was not injured.

Yorktown Road has been re-opened.

*This story will be updated as more information is made available