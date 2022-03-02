Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Access roads closed after pedestrian hit on SPID and Crosstown

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:06 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:10:42-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are closing access roads at SPID and Crosstown NB after an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police were called to the area just after 8:30 Tuesday evening for reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the freeway.

As police work that crash, some access roads in the area are being closed. If you plan on heading that way, please take an alternate route or use caution.

Officer Travis Pace tells us this is a fatal accident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections