Access roads closed after pedestrian hit on SPID and Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are closing access roads at SPID and Crosstown NB after an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police were called to the area just after 8:30 Tuesday evening for reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the freeway.

As police work that crash, some access roads in the area are being closed. If you plan on heading that way, please take an alternate route or use caution.

Officer Travis Pace tells us this is a fatal accident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.