Abbott extends border crisis disaster declaration; Bee County added to list

Governor Greg Abbott extended his border crisis disaster declaration on Monday.

The declaration now expands to 43 Texas counties. These counties have declared their own local disaster and partnered with the state on its border security efforts, which include arresting and detaining people for crimes related to the border crisis.

Previously in May, Abbott's disaster declaration extended to 34 counties, but was amended to 28 based on counties who had declared their own local disasters. From the amended declaration, three Coastal Bend counties were listed- Brooks County, Jim Hogg County, and Live Oak County. This time around, Bee County has been added to the list after declaring their own border crisis local disaster.

"Our ongoing response to the border crisis is made stronger by our partnership with local officials and law enforcement in South Texas and along the border, and I thank them for their dedication to keeping their communities safe," said Governor Abbott in a release.

The full list of counties that Abbott's extended disaster declaration applies to are:

Bee, Brewster, Brooks, Colorado, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, DeWitt, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hudspeth, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Mason, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Menard, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Terrell, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Wharton, Zapata, and Zavala.

