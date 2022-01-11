Abbott awards Corpus Christi 800K grant to support Naval Air Station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will be awarded $800,000 as part of Governor Abbott's new round of grants for Texas military cities.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant will be going to seven military cities in Texas, totaling 15.3 million dollars.

“Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value,” said Abbott in a release.

Gov. Abbott's Office has provided a list of the seven cities that will be receiving FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements. You can find them below.

City of Abilene: $375,000 for 5G and Fiber Expansion at Dyess Air Force Base

City of Corpus Christi: $800,000 for Clear Zone Easement supporting Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

City of Fort Worth: $1,900,000 for Military Family Advocacy Resource Center Renovation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

City of San Antonio: $5,000,000 for Infrastructure and Force Protection Measures at Joint Base San Antonio

City of Temple: $5,000,000 for Microgrid at Robert Gray Army Air Field supporting Fort Hood

Val Verde County: $864,874 for Aerospace Physiology Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base

Val Verde County: $1,407,111 for T-1A Flight Line Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base



Since 2015, Abbott has awarded $98,000,000 in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program.