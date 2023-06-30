AAA expects an increase in travel for Independence Day weekend

AAA expects over 43 million people to drive to their destinations in 2023; an increase of 2.4 percent compared to 2022.

Daniel Armbruster, the Senior Public Affairs specialist for AAA said there will be about 3.2 million Texans driving this year — the highest traffic recorded for Independence Day in Texas, and more people are driving than flying because of the cost.

“And gas prices in Corpus Christi, while they’ve been going up, they are actually down from about a week ago by about 7 cents and they are down more than $1 from a year ago,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said gas prices have been fluctuating across the Lone Star state which is normal ahead of a holiday travel weekend. And big destination spots folks will drive to include Texas beaches along the Gulf Coast.

“We come here to see the fireworks at the Lexington and maybe come sit around here on shoreline, go to La Palmera, and it think we will go eat some BBQ at Nueces Brewing,” Isva Torres, who is visiting from Mexico said.

“I think we will go to the beach later tonight. But otherwise, we will be relaxing and enjoying being away from the city,” Alison Martinez from Texas said.

Armbruster told us if you choose to drive, make sure you check your vehicle and remember, we are in the middle of what is called the 100 deadly days of summer.

Which is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when deadly crashes go up dramatically.

“We are reminding people don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive “text-icated,” both have deadly consequences we want everyone to have a safe Fourth of July,” Armbruster said.

And it’s not just the roads that will be congested. Air travel is also expected to reach a new record.

AAA projects over 4 million Americans will fly over the Independence Day weekend, an 11.2 percent increase over last year.

It also projects over 3 million people are expected to travel by bus, cruise, or train over the holiday, and increase of 24 percent over last year.

And if you've got more travel plans ahead, be prepared. This season isn't cooling down. AAA mentioned if the 4th of July is packed with travelers, the rest of the summer will be as well.

With the recent high temperatures, the heat can be dangerous to your vehicle.

“Just between June 30 to July fourth here in Texas, triple-a will respond to 21,000 roadside rescues. The top reasons, flat tires, dead batteries, and engine problems,” Armbruster said.

We reported on June 16, ways to keep your car cool during the summer.

If you choose to drive for the holiday weekend you will want to:

Check your tire pressure, check your fluids and radiator and park if you can under shaded areas.

