A walk to remember for Ingleside seniors

Posted at 3:13 PM, May 23, 2023
INGLESIDE — It was a walk to remember for seniors at Ingleside High School.

On Tuesday, they walked the halls one last time at Mircovich Elementary.

The school tradition had been put on hold the last few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's meant to encourage the younger students to be excited for what's ahead.

"Many of them have either siblings or cousins that are participating in this," Kenneth Dykes, the principal at Mircovich Elementary School said. "So, they get to cheer them on and really enjoy the opportunity to be able to see relatives and/or friends and wish them well and what their future successes are going to be."

Nearly 180 graduates will walk the stage at graduation this Friday.

