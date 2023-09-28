A very good boy retires from Nueces County Constable Precinct 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retirement ceremony of sorts was held at the Nueces County Commissioner's Court for the goodest of boys.

Arco, a Narcotics K-9 with with the Nueces County Constable Precinct 5, was officially retired by the court. The four-legged crime fighter had been with the constable's office for six years.

Arco, who is 7-years-old, will be spending his retirement years with Deputy Elliott Martinez. He was Arco's handler during his crime-fighting career.

Happy retirement Arco!

