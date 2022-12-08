A South Texas winter wonderland of the past

December 8, 2017 saw the Coastal Bend awaken to snow...a rare event for South Texas.

Watch some of our memories of that beautiful morning



A strong upper-level disturbance moved across Polar air that already was in place, keeping a layer of clouds over the region that held temperatures at or below freezing for much of the day.

The storm system brought widespread snow totaling 1 to 3 inches, with as much as 6 to 7 inches across the south side of Corpus Christi as snow squalls moved in from Corpus Christi Bay.

The snow stayed around long enough for frolicking and sliding in ways Corpus Christians aren't used to.

Hopefully, we may be able to get this opportunity again this winter.

