Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A new sweet treat comes to Corpus Christi

A new sweet treat comes to Corpus Christi
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 23:33:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Long lines formed Thursday outside the city's newest Donut Shop and this store has a special twist.

Ninja Mochi Donut can be found on Saratoga near Cimarron by the Walmart.

It specializes in Korean Donuts, a little more chewy and stretchy version of donuts versus a traditional one.

The shop is the first Mochi Donut Dessert Bar in Corpus Christi, and also serves up Korean corn dogs and other desserts.

Opening day was a huge success as they sold out quickly.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend