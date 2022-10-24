A new law has made a change to this year's ballot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is early voting in Texas for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Now, the ballot may look different this year.

If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different. Kara Sands, the Nueces County Clerk told us in a new law, any candidate that doesn’t have an opponent at the federal, state, or county level they’ve already been declared a winner.

Where you will find them is at the end of the ballot shown here with a list of other people who have already won. If the people you are looking for are on this list, you cannot vote for them because they’ve already won.

“This law was passed because some counties they had to have really long ballots, so it does shorten the ballot a bit," said Sands.

Sands also said as far as a write-in candidate, which is completely separate, the person must be a certified write-in candidate, which is done before the election starts. And for this year's election, there is only one eligible write-in candidate.

“If you qualify to vote in the West Oso ISD race, you will have a write-in candidate. There is a write-in candidate," said Sands.

You can check out the sample ballot online before you vote to see what is on your ballot. This week, early voting will begin each day at 8:00 a.m. until 5: 00 p.m.

There will be curbside voting available at all locations.