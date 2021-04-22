A mile in their shoes: TAMUCC nursing students learn about living in poverty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nursing students at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi were taught a valuable lesson on Thursday on what it's like to live in poverty.

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences held a poverty simulation in an effort to help the students better understand the types of obstacles those with lower-incomes have to face, and to help them learn about empathy when they begin their career.

"Often at times it has been demonstrated that people living in poverty are treated with some type of bias by healthcare workers," said clinical assistant professor Teresa Ercan.

Students were given a family role and had to complete different tasks like paying bills with a limited amount of money.

"We're able to understand the people who live in low-income states and better understand how they are affected by all of this and the challenges that they face," said nursing student Mireya Romero.

Over 100 students are participating in this two day event which ends Friday.