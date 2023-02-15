A healthy change for rural residents

A new satellite health clinic is open for business in Robstown.

Tuesday was the first day of operations for the City of Corpus Christi/Nueces County Outreach Medical Clinic.

The clinic was created to provide rural residents access to health care.

The clinic is located inside the Johnny Calderon building at 710 East Main Avenue in Robstown.

Hours of operation are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We're hoping that, you know, with the spread the word for the community here, the Robstown community to know that we're out here and we're hoping, you know, for more people to know that we're here and to take advantage of the services that we do offer,"

Priscilla Robertson, Diabetes Coordinator with the City of Corpus Christi/Nueces County Public Health District said.

Some of those services included diabetes testing, high blood pressure and cholesterol screening, flu and COVID-19 shots, and childhood immunizations.

The clinic has eight staff members and has the capacity to see up to 40 patients a day.

