A chance to say goodbye to Coastal Bend, Tejano music legend Johnny Canales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It was an opportunity for friends of Johnny Canales to pay their respects to the Tejano music icon. To say goodbye and thanks for the memories.

Among them was AB Quintanilla, father of another late Tejano music legend, Selena Quintanilla. Canales helped launch her career by having her perform on his television show.

"What stood out about him was the way he treated people. Well, he was a good interviewer because he would ask questions that would involve the career of the musician. How they got started," AB told KRIS 6 News.

Also on hand, former Congressman Solomon Ortiz and his son, and local radio executive Carlos Lopez. Canales' show was on one of his stations.

"Seeing him on television, growing up, and him being from Robstown, from the same community I was from, it was an honor. He made us so proud," Lopez said.

Canales grew up in Robstown, but wound up touching so many lives around the world. The Johnny Canales Show appeared in more than 20 countries.

Juan Vasquez grew up with Johnny on Ohio Street in Robstown.

"I did hear about him, and every once in a while, I would talk to him back in the 60's and 70's," Vasquez said.

Juan Jose "Johnny" Canales passed away Thursday, June 13 from heart problems. He was 81-years-old and is survived by his wife Nora and their 2 daughters.