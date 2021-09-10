9/11 Remembrance ceremony at H.M. King High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members joined at H.M. King High School’s Army JROTC in for their 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Members laid out roses in front of the campuses main building Friday morning. Each individual rose is meant to represents a pivotal event that happened during 9/11 and honors those that lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.

“Since we are the new generation, we didn’t get to experience that” says Tassi Guerrero, Battalion Lt. Col. at H.M. King High School’s Army ROTC. “It’s amazing how our history impacts future kids today.”

The high school's ROTC holds this ceremony every year in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks. Organizers say it provides historical perspective to students and community members.

“A lot of these kids haven’t experienced the emotional aspect of this event,” says Lt. Col. James Anthony Troia, senior army instructor for H.M. King High School. “We are trying to capture those events from back then so we can recognize the fallen with these events.”

