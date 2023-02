CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 8th Annual Teen Bookfest by the Bay is Saturday, Feb.4 at the American Bank Center. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public and it allows the community to meet 20 local and national young adult authors and illustrators.

It's a great opportunity to expose teens to come together and explore the world of reading and writing.

Attendees will get a chance to attend workshops and meet the authors.