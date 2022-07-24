7's By The Sea rugby tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club hosted their annual 7's By The Sea beach tournament on Saturday.

The tournament includes teams from Texas, Oklahoma, and Lousiana in a playoff style event.

Nine different women's teams, and 19 men's teams attended the tournament.

"So they're gonna play about 4 to 5 matches, and go to playoffs, and then we'll give them a trophy at the end. It's a fun social tournament just to celebrate our great sport of rugby," says Randall Stewart of the Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club.

The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club has been around since 1972, and is always looking for players. Everyone is welcome to come out and practice. To learn more about the team just click here.