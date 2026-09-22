7Brew and Dutch Bros are adding new locations in Corpus Christi — here's where they'll be

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 7Brew is preparing to open a new location on Airline Road and SPID, on the site where Sunrise Mall used to be. The company plans to finish construction in April of next year.

Dutch Bros is also expanding in Corpus Christi, with a second location planned for Gollihar Road near Staples, across from Guitar Center. Construction is expected to wrap up in May of next year.

Dutch Bros' first Corpus Christi location, on Saratoga near Cimarron, is set to open within the next few weeks.

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