68 people found in trailer among pallets of onions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A K-9 at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias alerted agents to people in the trailer of an 18-wheeler loaded with onions on May 4, 2021, according to a press release from United States Attorney’s Office.

When officers opened the trailer they discovered 68 individuals. The undocumented aliens were from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala and Peru. They were all determined to be in the United States illegally.

45-year-old Pharr resident Leonardo Davila Sr. admitted to smuggling the individuals while driving the 18-wheeler.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos will handle the sentencing on October 13. Davila faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

