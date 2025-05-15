6 THINGS TO KNOW: U.S. Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Case, New Housing Authority Board Members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your top stories for this Thursday.

From major developments in a Supreme Court case on birthright citizenship to new leadership on the Housing Authority Board—and even a bargain store opening in Calallen—here are your 6 Things to Know.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: U.S. Supreme Court Takes Up Birthright Citizenship Case, New Housing Authority Board Members, Cooling Centers Remain Open

U.S. Supreme Court Takes Up Birthright Citizenship Case

Justices to hear oral arguments today

Temporary order limiting birthright citizenship remains in place

22 states and rights groups say policy threatens 14th Amendment protections

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today in a high-profile case on birthright citizenship. The case challenges a policy by the Trump Administration that restricts automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants. Critics argue the policy undermines the longstanding interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

New Housing Authority Board Members

Former Mayor Joe McComb, Greg Smith, and Judith Gonzalez-Rodriguez appointed

Comes after council opposed Housing Authority's tax exemption practices

City could lose up to $7 million in tax revenue

Mayor Paulette Guajardo has appointed three new members to the Housing Authority Board, including former city leaders and a school counselor. The move follows a unanimous City Council vote criticizing the agency’s tax exemption practices, which some say may cost the city millions in lost revenue.

Petronila Storm Cleanup Continues

Nueces County inspecting additional areas today

Brush trucks already working in Petronila Estates

Cleanup to pause this weekend and resume Monday

Cleanup efforts are ongoing in Petronila after last week’s severe storms. Frontier Waste Solutions began clearing brush Wednesday in Petronila Estates, and county officials will be inspecting other affected areas today. Crews will continue through Friday, take a break over the weekend, and start back up Monday.

Cooling Centers Remain Open

Libraries and senior centers available as cooling centers

Open during normal business hours

Free transportation offered by CC-RTA

As the heat sticks around, Corpus Christi’s cooling centers remain open. Residents can stop by any city library or senior center to stay cool during the day. And if you need a ride, CC-RTA will take you for free—just let your driver know you’re headed to a cooling center.

Ollie’s Opens in Calallen

Discount retailer now open across from Walmart on I-69

Known for low prices on brand-name goods

Located in former Big Lots building

Bargain hunters, take note—Ollie’s has officially opened in Calallen. The discount chain offers brand-name products, books, toys, electronics, and more at low prices. You’ll find the new store across from Walmart on I-69, inside the former Big Lots building.

Chick-fil-A Spirit Night for Animal Rescue

Happens at Chick-fil-A on Saratoga

Mention “Spirit Night” and 15% goes to Faith and Hope Dog Rescue

Organization helps abandoned and neglected animals

No dinner plans? Head to Chick-fil-A on Saratoga tonight and support a good cause. Faith and Hope Dog Rescue is partnering with the restaurant for Spirit Night—just mention it when you order, and 15% of your purchase will help give abandoned animals a second chance.

That’s your “6 Things to Know” for today.

Stay cool, stay informed, and stay curious. We’ll see you tomorrow with more local headlines and stories that matter to you.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann