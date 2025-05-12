6 THINGS TO KNOW: Storm cleanup begins, Mobile Food Bank distribution, Corpus Christi Cathedral renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your top stories to kick off a week filled with opportunities!

We’re still seeing the aftermath of last week’s storms across the region. Cleanup efforts are now underway in multiple communities, and we’ve got everything you need to know—plus closures, events, and service updates. Lets dive in!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Storm cleanup begins in Alice & Bishop, Mobile Food Bank distribution, Corpus Christi Cathedral renovations

Storm Cleanup Begins in Alice

Crews begin storm debris pickup today

Focused first on area from Hwy 44/Front Street to Cecilia Street

Next phase includes South Reynolds to South Cameron

Additional crews will assist where needed

The City of Alice Solid Waste Department is launching storm cleanup efforts today following last week’s severe weather. Brush pickup crews will begin in the area between Highway 44 or Front Street and Cecilia Street. Once that’s complete, they'll move into the zone between South Reynolds and South Cameron. Officials say extra crews will be deployed to clear roadway hazards as needed.

Bishop Debris Pickup Also Underway

Residents should place storm debris on curbs

Limbs must be under 4 feet; trunks no longer than 2 feet

The usual 6-yard limit won’t be enforced

The City of Bishop is also starting storm debris pickup today. Neighbors are asked to place debris at the curb for collection. For safety and efficiency, limbs must be shorter than 4 feet and tree trunks should be no more than 2 feet long. Officials say the usual 6-yard limit will not be enforced during this cleanup effort.

Mobile Food Bank Distribution This Week

Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Pre-registration available by phone: 361-887-6291

On-site registration begins at 6 a.m.

New clients only need to register

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is holding a mobile distribution event this Tuesday, serving families from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or until supplies run out. Pre-registration is available now by calling 361-887-6291, and on-site sign-ups will begin at 6 a.m. If you’ve received assistance before, there’s no need to register again. The Food Bank is located at 5442 Bear Lane in Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi Cathedral to Close for Renovations

Cathedral closes May 26 for renovations

Last Masses set for May 24–25 weekend

Daily Mass moves to Emmanuel Chapel May 31

Weekend Masses move to Sacred Heart Church

Corpus Christi Cathedral will be closing later this month for renovation work starting May 26. The final weekend Masses at the cathedral will be held May 24th and 25th. Beginning May 31st, daily Masses will move to Emmanuel Chapel, while weekend Masses will be held at Sacred Heart Church at 1322 Comanche Street.

SPID Closures Continue This Week

Airline intersection closed: Tues 8 p.m. to Wed 6 a.m.

Staples intersection closed: Wed 8 p.m. to Thurs 6 a.m.

Median island construction planned

Expect nighttime closures along SPID as construction crews continue work in the area. The Airline Road intersection will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Then, the Staples intersection will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Crews will be constructing new median islands in both areas.

US-181 & FM 2986 Lane Closures in Portland

One SB frontage road turnaround lane closed Tuesday

Center lanes of FM 2986 also closed for overpass work

Detours will be posted; weather permitting

Portland drivers, heads up: lane closures are coming Tuesday to U.S. 181 and FM 2986. One southbound frontage road turnaround lane at FM 2986 will be closed for maintenance. The center two lanes of FM 2986 will also be shut down while crews work on the U.S. 181 overpass. Detours will be in place, and all work is weather-permitting.

That's a wrap for your 6 Things to Know before you head out the door!

We’ll see you tomorrow morning with more local updates. Until then, remember: in a world where you can be anything, be kind!

Stay safe out there!

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann

