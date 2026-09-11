6 Things to Know: Local 9/11 ceremony, El Bolillo latest, Harbor Bridge detour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Friday!

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Corpus Christi 9/11 event

Corpus Christi police, fire and port police will come together Friday morning to remember the victims and first responders lost on September 11th.

The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at Heritage Park in Downtown Corpus Christi.

El Bolillo Bakery closer to opening in Corpus Christi

A Houston-based bakery is one step closer to opening on Corpus Christi’s westside.

The Type B board approved up to $363,000 in incentives for El Bolillo Bakery — a project expected to create 121 jobs.

The deal now heads to city council.

Harbor Bridge closure

Drivers heading toward Downtown Corpus Christi Saturday night will need to plan for a detour.

All southbound I-37 lanes from US 181 to North Chaparral Street will close from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Crews will be shifting traffic onto a new mainlane as part of the Harbor Bridge project.

Access to Staples Street and Uptown will remain open.

Trump $500 rebate checks for ACA enrollees

Nearly one million Affordable Care Act enrollees will soon get a $500 rebate check.

The payments will go to eligible people in 30 states — including Texas — who use Healthcare.gov and did not receive premium subsidies.

The checks are expected to start going out in October.

Cyclospora outbreak to be declared 'over'

The cyclospora outbreak that sickened thousands of people this summer is over.

More than 11,000 people across 20 states were infected with the parasite — making it the largest US outbreak on record.

The FDA traced it to iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico.

New Blue Bell ice cream flavor

Coffee lovers and ice cream fans, Blue Bell just made your dreams come true!

The Brenham, Texas, creamery is rolling out a new white chocolate mocha ice cream - coffee-flavored ice cream loaded with white chocolate flakes and a whipped cream swirl.

It's basically your favorite iced coffee order in a bowl.

But fair warning — it's only here for a limited time, so you might want to stock up!

And those are the 6 things you need to know before you go.

